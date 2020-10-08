×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Patrick Cantlay’s Round 1 highlights from Shriners

Oct 09, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay carded an 8-under 63, placing him one stroke off the lead heading into Friday.