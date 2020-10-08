×
Martin Laird reaches in two to set up birdie at Shriners

Oct 08, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird lands his 202-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.