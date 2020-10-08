Jonathan Byrd's walk-off ace to win Shriners

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 08, 2020
Take a look back at Jonathan Byrd’s hole-in-one with a 6-iron on the fourth extra hole to win a three-man playoff at the 2010 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
