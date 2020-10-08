×
Jimmy Walker sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners

Oct 08, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jimmy Walker lands his 112-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.