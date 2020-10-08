DeChambeau goes big, Vegas ace for Norlander, Cantlay’s hot putter

|
Oct 09, 2020
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open where Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 62 to take the early lead, after becoming the first player ever to drive the green at the par-4 7th. Henrik Norlander carded an ace on the 5th hole, and last year’s runner-up, Patrick Cantlay, holed 137 feet of putts for his round of -8.