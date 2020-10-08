×
DeChambeau goes big, Vegas ace for Norlander, Cantlay’s hot putter

Oct 09, 2020

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open where Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 62 to take the early lead, after becoming the first player ever to drive the green at the par-4 7th. Henrik Norlander carded an ace on the 5th hole, and last year’s runner-up, Patrick Cantlay, holed 137 feet of putts for his round of -8.