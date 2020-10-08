×
Cameron Champ sinks birdie putt at Shriners

Oct 08, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Champ drains a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.