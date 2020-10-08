×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Cameron Champ rolls in 14-footer for birdie at Shriners

Oct 08, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Champ drains a 14-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.