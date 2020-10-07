Kevin Na on last year's putting performance in win at Shriners

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 07, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Na talks about his incredible putting performance in last year's win and if he can replicate it this week.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.