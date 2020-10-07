Francesco Molinari on the state of his game before Shriners

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 07, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Francesco Molinari talks about his mindset as he gears up to make his first PGA TOUR start since the COVID-19 break.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.