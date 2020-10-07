×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Francesco Molinari on the state of his game before Shriners

Oct 07, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Francesco Molinari talks about his mindset as he gears up to make his first PGA TOUR start since the COVID-19 break.