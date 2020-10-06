Missing The Cut - A Pro Golfer’s Worst Enemy | Finding the Fairway Episode 2

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 06, 2020
No two letters are more despised by professional golfers than “MC.” The trunk slam stings that much more on Fridays after missing the cut. As Tommy Cocha and Brad Gehl face this grim fact at a LOCALiQ Series event, Isaiah Salinda is flying high after a performance worth writing home about. This is episode 2 of Finding the Fairway, presented by LOCALiQ.