×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Maverick McNealy takes RSM Birdies Fore Love prize at Sanderson Farms

Oct 06, 2020

During the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Maverick McNealy took home the RSM Birdies Fore Love prize of 50,000 dollars to donate to the charity of his choice.