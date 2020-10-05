×
Amazing Aubrey follows Kevin Chappell at Sanderson Farms

Oct 05, 2020

Amazing Aubrey returned to the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, where she and her father Brad served as Honorary Observers, following Kevin Chappell during the final round. At the 2019 Wednesday Pro-Am she had the opportunity to caddie for Cameron Champ. She has been named the 2020 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion where she plans to bring awareness to the importance of giving back to the Children’s Miracle Network for patients to receive great care and be impacted in the way she was.