Sergio Garcia’s Round 4 highlights from Sanderson Farms

Oct 04, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia shot a round of 67, made 5 birdies and an eagle to go on to claim his 11th PGA TOUR victory.
