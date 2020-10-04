×
Sergio Garcia’s Round 4 highlights from Sanderson Farms

Oct 04, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia shot a round of 67, made 5 birdies and an eagle to go on to claim his 11th PGA TOUR victory.