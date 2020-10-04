×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sergio Garcia interview after winning Sanderson Farms

Oct 04, 2020

Following his final-round 67 at the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship Sergio Garcia discusses his strong play this week and emotions of getting his 11th victory on TOUR.