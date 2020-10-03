Three share lead, Snedeker anchors down, Sunday shootout looming

|
Oct 04, 2020
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where J.T. Poston, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Davis share the lead at 14-under, Brandt Snedeker (-13) showed no fear, Tyler McCumber made a career-long putt and a Sunday shootout looms with a close leaderboard.