Three share lead, Snedeker anchors down, Sunday shootout looming

Oct 04, 2020

In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where J.T. Poston, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Davis share the lead at 14-under, Brandt Snedeker (-13) showed no fear, Tyler McCumber made a career-long putt and a Sunday shootout looms with a close leaderboard.