Cameron Davis’ impressive approach to set up eagle is Shot of the Day

Oct 03, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Davis lands his approach from 266 yards to 9 feet and would go on to make eagle on the par-5 14th hole.