Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Sergio Garcia tied for the lead at Sanderson Farms

Oct 03, 2020
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Davis shot a round of 63 and is tied for the lead with J.T. Poston and Sergio Garcia at 14-under.
