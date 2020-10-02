×
Sebastián Muñoz drains 19-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

Oct 02, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz jars a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.