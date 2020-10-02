×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sam Ryder chips in for birdie at Sanderson Farms

Oct 02, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.