Tom Hoge sinks 55-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms

Oct 01, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge jars a 55-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.