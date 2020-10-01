×
Sebastián Muñoz’s Round 1 highlights from Sanderson Farms

Oct 02, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz turned in an 8-under 64, good enough for a four-way tie on top of the leaderboard heading into Friday.