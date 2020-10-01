Kevin Chappell’s Round 1 highlights from Sanderson Farms

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 02, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Chappell carded an 8-under 64, placing him in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into Friday.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.