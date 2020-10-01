×
Kevin Chappell uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms

Oct 01, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Chappell lands his 121-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.