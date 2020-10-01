Kevin Chappell uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 01, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Chappell lands his 121-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-5 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
