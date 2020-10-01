×
Keegan Bradley sinks a 29-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

Oct 01, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley drains a 29-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.