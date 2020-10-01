×
Henrik Stenson drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms

Oct 01, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Stenson lands his 310-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.