Corey Conners rolls in birdie from 16 feet at Sanderson Farms

Oct 01, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners drains a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.