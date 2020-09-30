Emilliano Grillo seeks second victory

|
Sep 30, 2020
Emilliano Grillo entered his PGA TOUR career as part of the high school class of 2011, along with proven winners such as Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, and Jordan Spieth. After a 4+ year victory drought, he earned two straight top-10 finishes following the return to golf late in 2020.