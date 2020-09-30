×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Emilliano Grillo seeks second victory

Sep 30, 2020

Emilliano Grillo entered his PGA TOUR career as part of the high school class of 2011, along with proven winners such as Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, and Jordan Spieth. After a 4+ year victory drought, he earned two straight top-10 finishes following the return to golf late in 2020.