Closest-to-the-pin contest at the 19th hole of Payne’s Valley

Sep 29, 2020
Check out the star-studded closest-to-the-pin competition on the 19th hole at Payne’s Valley Golf Course. Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas teamed up against Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy at the 2020 Payne’s Valley Cup which concluded with a closest-to-the-pin competition joined by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.