Kelly Kraft and Justin Suh lead Shots of the Week

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Sep 28, 2020
Check out the top 5 shots of the week from the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, featuring Hudson Swafford, Mackenzie Hughes, Justin Suh, and Kelly Kraft.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.