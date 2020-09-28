×
Kelly Kraft and Justin Suh lead Shots of the Week

Sep 28, 2020

Check out the top 5 shots of the week from the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, featuring Hudson Swafford, Mackenzie Hughes, Justin Suh, and Kelly Kraft.