×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Hudson Swafford’s Round 4 highlights from Corales Puntacana

Sep 27, 2020

In the final of the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Hudson Swafford held onto the lead and emerged victorious for his 2nd win on the PGA TOUR.