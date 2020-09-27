Hudson Swafford’s Round 4 highlights from Corales Puntacana

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 27, 2020
In the final of the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Hudson Swafford held onto the lead and emerged victorious for his 2nd win on the PGA TOUR.
