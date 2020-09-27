Hudson Swafford's clutch birdie on No. 17 is Shot of the Day

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 27, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Hudson Swarrord hit his 174-yard tee to 10 feet and would make the putt for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
