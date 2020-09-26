Long leads by two over Swafford, Hughes holes-out twice

|
Sep 27, 2020
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the third round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, were Adam Long shot 64 to move to the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round. 36-hole leader Hudson Swafford trails by two, and MacKenzie Hughes birdied three of his last four holes - two from off the green - to get to 14-under.