×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sean O'Hair interview after Round 2 of Corales Puntacana

Sep 25, 2020

Following his second-round 67 at the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Sean O'Hair talks about how pleased he was with his bogey-free round and bouncing back from injury.