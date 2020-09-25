×
Long’s birthday birdies, Suh ends strong, Swafford leads by 2

Sep 26, 2020

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, where Adam Long celebrated his 33rd birthday with six consecutive birdies and carded a 7-under 65 to jump him up the leaderboard. Hudson Swafford extended his lead after his 67, and former World Amateur No.1 Justin Suh finished strong to get to -10.