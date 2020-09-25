Long’s birthday birdies, Suh ends strong, Swafford leads by 2

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Sep 26, 2020
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, where Adam Long celebrated his 33rd birthday with six consecutive birdies and carded a 7-under 65 to jump him up the leaderboard. Hudson Swafford extended his lead after his 67, and former World Amateur No.1 Justin Suh finished strong to get to -10.