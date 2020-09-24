×
Three Golf Pros, Three Cameras, One Amazing Journey | Finding The Fairway Episode 1

Sep 24, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic created uncertainty unlike anything we’ve seen. LOCALiQ stepped up and in conjunction with the PGA TOUR’s International Tours in Latin America, Canada and China, announced the formation of the LOCALiQ Series. We asked three members playing the Series if they’d document their experiences during this unpredictable year both on and off the course. We hooked them up with a camera and let them run wild. Tomás "Tommy" Cocha, Brad Gehl and Isaiah Salinda star in Finding The Fairway, presented by LOCALiQ.