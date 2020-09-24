Hudson Swafford interview after Round 1 of Corales Puntacana

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 25, 2020
Following his opening-round 65 at the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Hudson Swafford talks about the course conditions and the quality of his play.
