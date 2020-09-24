×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Four-way tie for the lead at Corales Puntacana

Sep 24, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Tyler McCumber, Hudson Swafford, Scott Harrington and Sepp Straka are all tied for the lead at 7-under par.