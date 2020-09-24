Four-way tie for the lead at Corales Puntacana

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 24, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Tyler McCumber, Hudson Swafford, Scott Harrington and Sepp Straka are all tied for the lead at 7-under par.
