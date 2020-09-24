×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Fernando Soler shares his Boleritos program story

Sep 24, 2020

Boleritos is a program at the Puntacana Resort & Club that teaches children in nearby communities, with limited resources, how to play tennis. “The Boleritos program is a life-serving thing for all those kids and for myself,” said Fernando Soler, who grew up with the program and is now an employee of the Puntacana Resort & Club as a Real Estate Sales Executive.