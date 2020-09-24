Felix de los Santos shares Boleritos’ impact through Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

|
Sep 24, 2020
Boleritos is a program at the Puntacana Resort & Club that teaches children in nearby communities, with limited resources, how to play tennis. “I had the opportunity, as a Bolerito, to be who I am today,” said Felix de los Santos, now an employee of the Puntacana Resort & Club as Director at the Oscar de la Renta Tennis Center.