Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas’ winning highlights from Payne’s Valley Cup

Sep 23, 2020
Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas claimed victory over Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose at the 2020 Payne’s Valley Cup. The first six holes, won by McIlroy and Rose, were played using best-ball format. Holes seven-12 featured alternate shot, setting up a singles' match across the home stretch. And with the match tied two-two Woods and Thomas got the win by a closest-to-the-pin tiebreaker after Thomas hit his final shot inside nine feet.