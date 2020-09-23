×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

The importance of fall events during the PGA TOUR Season

Sep 23, 2020

The 50 tournaments in the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season mark the most since 1975, which includes 12 in the fall, setting a record since the wraparound schedule began in 2013. Getting an early start has proven to be important at season’s end, as 26 percent of the total winner points in the regular season come from the fall events.