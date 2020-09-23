The importance of fall events during the PGA TOUR Season

|
Sep 23, 2020
The 50 tournaments in the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season mark the most since 1975, which includes 12 in the fall, setting a record since the wraparound schedule began in 2013. Getting an early start has proven to be important at season’s end, as 26 percent of the total winner points in the regular season come from the fall events.