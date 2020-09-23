Akshay Bhatia’s journey to professional golf

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Sep 23, 2020
Akshay Bhatia reflects on his journey to becoming a professional golfer at 18 years old, his goals of earning his PGA TOUR card and becoming the number one ranked amateur in the world.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.