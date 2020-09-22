Justin Thomas makes birdie winning the 14th hole at Payne's Valley Cup

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 22, 2020
At the 2020 Payne's Valley Cup, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy trade shots, with Thomas coming out on top after a heartbreaking lip out by McIlroy on the par-4 14th hole.
