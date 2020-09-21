×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau wins 2020 U.S. Open

Sep 21, 2020

Bryson DeChambeau took home the first major of the 2020-21 season, besting the U.S. Open field at Winged Foot by six strokes, finishing as the only player under par for the week.