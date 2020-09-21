Bryson DeChambeau wins 2020 U.S. Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 21, 2020
Bryson DeChambeau took home the first major of the 2020-21 season, besting the U.S. Open field at Winged Foot by six strokes, finishing as the only player under par for the week.
