Patrick Reed holds 36-hole lead at U.S. Open

Sep 19, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 U.S. Open, Patrick Reed carded an even-par 70 to stay at 4-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.