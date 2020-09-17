×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

JT’s low score, Thompson’s impressive debut and Zach Johnson’s unbelievable putt

Sep 18, 2020

In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the first round of the 120th U.S. Open, where Justin Thomas (-5) records the lowest round ever in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot, amateur Davis Thompson is one of two to tie the lowest round ever by an amateur in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot and Zach Johnson makes an unbelievable putt. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.