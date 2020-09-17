JT’s low score, Thompson’s impressive debut and Zach Johnson’s unbelievable putt

|
Sep 18, 2020
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the first round of the 120th U.S. Open, where Justin Thomas (-5) records the lowest round ever in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot, amateur Davis Thompson is one of two to tie the lowest round ever by an amateur in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot and Zach Johnson makes an unbelievable putt. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.