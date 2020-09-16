Tony Finau and Summerhays family relationship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 16, 2020
Tony Finau has a special relationship with his coach Boyd Summerhays and his family. This week, he tees it up alongside 18-year-old amateur Preston Summeryhays at the 2020 U.S. Open.
Don't Miss This
