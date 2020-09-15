Cart path: Friend or foe?

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 15, 2020
The cart path can be a best friend or a worst enemy. Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and others have all experienced some of the best and worst cart path moments on TOUR.
