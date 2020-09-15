|
Sep 15, 2020
Few people know the origins of one of golf’s biggest superstars. Brooks Koepka went from scrawny South Florida muni kid to winning golf’s greatest championships in bunches. With an edge and fire born those early days, Koepka now stands as one of the sports premier athletes. “PGA TOUR Profiles: Brooks Koepka, More than Words” chronicles his unlikely journey to the PGA TOUR.